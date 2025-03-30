Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

