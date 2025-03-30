Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $44.89 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 24.8% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,879,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $510.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.8121 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.