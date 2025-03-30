Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,363 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,596 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $2,541,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $2,160,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

