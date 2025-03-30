Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170,479 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $834,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,385,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,007 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,584,000 after buying an additional 302,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.20 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. The trade was a 19.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,812 shares of company stock worth $19,336,979. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

