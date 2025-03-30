Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Up 60.7% in March

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 3.8 %

DRTS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 25,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,716. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

