Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Up 60.7% in March

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 3.8 %
DRTS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 25,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,716. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, March 17th.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
