Allstate Corp Reduces Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161,697 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,336,000 after buying an additional 76,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after acquiring an additional 98,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 840.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

EPRT stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $959,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,932.15. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

