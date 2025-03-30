Allstate Corp Invests $2.31 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 272.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Moody’s by 9.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.00.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $461.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $360.05 and a one year high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.36%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total transaction of $133,087.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,314,236.28. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $552,193. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

