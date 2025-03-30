Allstate Corp Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 124.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $561,714,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $103.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

