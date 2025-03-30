Allstate Corp Acquires New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $264.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.14 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

