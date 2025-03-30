Allianz SE Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,629,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,852,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,940,615,000 after buying an additional 268,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,981,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $899,681,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,083,000 after acquiring an additional 488,680 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,199,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL opened at $142.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.61 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

