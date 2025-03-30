Allianz SE Takes $1.56 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allianz SE bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,605 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ANSYS by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $316.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.82 and a one year high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

