Allianz SE Purchases Shares of 31,549 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Allianz SE acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,757,000 after buying an additional 1,102,166 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,819,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,227,000 after acquiring an additional 777,090 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,209 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,485,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,423,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,706,000 after purchasing an additional 750,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $165.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

