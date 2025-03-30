Allianz SE Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,508 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,092 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $171,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after acquiring an additional 593,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

