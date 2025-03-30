Allianz SE Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. Allianz SE owned 0.09% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DSI stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

