Allianz SE Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 101.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CoStar Group by 107.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 77,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. William Blair initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

