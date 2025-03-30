Allianz SE Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $585,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,630. The trade was a 27.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,487.86. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,196 shares of company stock worth $3,144,160. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 306.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

