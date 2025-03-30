Allianz SE Invests $3.16 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $49.91 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

