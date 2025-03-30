Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.73 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 132.25 ($1.71). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 132.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 38,103 shares changing hands.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -41.61. The company has a market cap of £11.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.73.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

