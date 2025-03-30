Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $13.61. Air China shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 267 shares traded.

The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). Air China had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.59 billion.

Air China Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

