Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Announces Earnings Results

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Air China had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.59 billion.
Air China Price Performance
OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -151.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. Air China has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.40.
About Air China
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air China
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.