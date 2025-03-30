Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Announces Earnings Results

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Air China had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.59 billion.

Air China Price Performance

OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -151.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. Air China has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Get Air China alerts:

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.