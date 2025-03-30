AIGH Capital Management LLC Invests $6.58 Million in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 788,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,000. Zevra Therapeutics accounts for about 2.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Zevra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $140,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $424.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.98. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $481,605.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,391.60. This trade represents a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,361 shares in the company, valued at $403,697.46. The trade was a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,773 shares of company stock valued at $674,176. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

