AIGH Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,713 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,088.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 420,057 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after buying an additional 321,552 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 345.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 76,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TARS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In related news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $107,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,849.05. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,205,300. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173 in the last 90 days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

