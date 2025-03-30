AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 82.8% annually over the last three years.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGNCN opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $26.59.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

