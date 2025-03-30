A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.07. 238,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 349,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $608.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $226,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $453,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,714.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after buying an additional 1,143,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

