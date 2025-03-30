96,357 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 798.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,757 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,563,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.26 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $106.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

