8,336 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

