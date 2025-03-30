57,305 Shares in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,051,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 99,699 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $641.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.73.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

