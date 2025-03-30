46,831 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Inkwell Capital LLC

Inkwell Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000. CarMax accounts for approximately 4.1% of Inkwell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 12,845 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,052,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $961,811.72. This represents a 52.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,709 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,379. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of KMX stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.