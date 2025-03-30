40,760 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

