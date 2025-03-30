3,800 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,128,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,653,000 after buying an additional 305,185 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,589,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,410,000 after purchasing an additional 512,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 905,864 shares of company stock worth $77,824,710 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

