36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

36Kr Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ KRKR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.26. 18,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.64. 36Kr has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

