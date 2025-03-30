2,366 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.70.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $156.91 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $257.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,530. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.