22,566 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $3.04 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

