17,518 Shares in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Acquired by United Bank

United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

