1,520 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,093.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $796.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $950.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $984.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

