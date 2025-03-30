14,719 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Inkwell Capital LLC

Inkwell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Dollar General comprises 1.2% of Inkwell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

