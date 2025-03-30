1,236 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Bought by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $308.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.07 and its 200 day moving average is $335.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.3397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.