105,322 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,880,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 7.2% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,928,000 after buying an additional 112,977 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VONG stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

