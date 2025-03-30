1,045 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 340,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.24. The company has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $285.60.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.
