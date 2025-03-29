Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.91. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

View Our Latest Report on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.