XP Factory (LON:XPF) Shares Up 7% – Should You Buy?

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) traded up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 718,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 268,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.01. The stock has a market cap of £19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 2.59.

About XP Factory

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

