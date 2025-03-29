Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 16.7% increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 175.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.5 %

XHR opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

