WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down C$7.87 on Friday, hitting C$241.07. The stock had a trading volume of 245,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,423. The stock has a market cap of C$31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$201.24 and a twelve month high of C$264.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$250.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$246.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSP Global

In related news, Director Macky Tall bought 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$243.94 per share, with a total value of C$501,540.64. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on WSP Global from C$290.00 to C$305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$293.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$284.85.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

