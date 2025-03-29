Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Shares Up 12% – Here’s What Happened

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53. 833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Woolworths Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Price Performance

Woolworths Group Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

(Get Free Report)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.