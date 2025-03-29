Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 9.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 70,710,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 22,272,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £631,050.94, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.