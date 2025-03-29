WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.92 and last traded at $76.99. 84,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 24,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.16.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

