WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NOV by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

