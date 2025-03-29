WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of National Vision worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,594,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 208,684 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 991,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,411,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,735 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $22.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

