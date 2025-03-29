WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 21.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Valaris by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,436,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Valaris by 12.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Stock Performance

VAL opened at $39.44 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Valaris in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VAL

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.