WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.08 Million Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of Bristow Group worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter worth $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 92,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $272,245.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,188,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,299,923.75. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $616,411.95. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.